Apple sues ex-employee for stealing confidential watch info

OPPO denies any wrongdoing

Apple says Shi hid his new job at OPPO by telling them he was moving back to China for family reasons.

Before quitting, he allegedly downloaded 63 protected files and looked up ways to erase device history—raising red flags that he might use these secrets at OPPO.

Now Apple wants the court to block both Shi and OPPO from using its trade secrets and is seeking damages.

OPPO has denied any wrongdoing and says it's confident the truth will come out in court.