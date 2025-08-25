Apple sues ex-employee for stealing confidential watch info
Apple is taking its former employee, Dr. Chen Shi, to court, claiming he stole confidential Apple Watch info before leaving the company this June.
Shi, who worked at Apple from 2020 to 2025 as a sensor system architect, is accused of downloading secret documents about watch designs and future plans.
The lawsuit was filed in August 2025.
OPPO denies any wrongdoing
Apple says Shi hid his new job at OPPO by telling them he was moving back to China for family reasons.
Before quitting, he allegedly downloaded 63 protected files and looked up ways to erase device history—raising red flags that he might use these secrets at OPPO.
Now Apple wants the court to block both Shi and OPPO from using its trade secrets and is seeking damages.
OPPO has denied any wrongdoing and says it's confident the truth will come out in court.