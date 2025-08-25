Uber, Ola pause bike-taxi services in Karnataka again Business Aug 25, 2025

Uber and Ola have paused their bike-taxi services in Karnataka after the High Court clarified in August 2025 that these operations aren't allowed yet.

This comes just after they'd briefly restarted following an earlier ban.

Meanwhile, Rapido has rolled out "Bike Direct"—a new option where Rapido does not charge captains or provide incentives, but the source does not specify whether passengers pay captains directly.