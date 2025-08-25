Uber, Ola pause bike-taxi services in Karnataka again
Uber and Ola have paused their bike-taxi services in Karnataka after the High Court clarified in August 2025 that these operations aren't allowed yet.
This comes just after they'd briefly restarted following an earlier ban.
Meanwhile, Rapido has rolled out "Bike Direct"—a new option where Rapido does not charge captains or provide incentives, but the source does not specify whether passengers pay captains directly.
Over 6 lakh riders left in limbo
Over six lakh bike-taxi riders are now left in limbo. Their association has reached out to Rahul Gandhi, hoping he'll push for rules like those in other states so they don't lose their livelihoods.
The High Court has asked the government to come up with a clear policy on bike-taxis, with the next hearing set for September 22, 2025.