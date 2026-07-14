Apple sues OpenAI alleging poaching of more than 400 employees
Business
Apple just sued OpenAI, saying the AI company poached more than 400 of its employees from teams like iPhone and AirPods, and encouraged them to spill secrets about unreleased products.
Apple claims this move gave OpenAI an unfair peek at its confidential tech.
Apple seeks damages, injunction against OpenAI
Apple wants money for damages and a court order to stop OpenAI from using any leaked information.
This could slow down OpenAI's plans for an AI-powered smartphone, which could enter mass production as early as the first half of 2027; no firm consumer launch date was specified.
To keep more staff from jumping ship, Apple has bumped up retention bonuses and says it's trying to fix what it sees as a pattern of trade secret theft.