Apple sues OpenAI, targets Tang Tan, omits Jony Ive
Apple just filed a lawsuit against OpenAI over alleged theft of company secrets, but interestingly, it didn't include its legendary former designer Jony Ive, even though he's been working with OpenAI on hardware.
Instead, Apple is going after Tang Tan, OpenAI's chief hardware officer, for allegedly pushing prospective hires from Apple to leak confidential information.
Tan's emails discuss Apple's IP
The case centers on emails showing Tan's recruitment efforts and discussions about Apple's intellectual property.
While Ive has helped design products for OpenAI, his role was less hands-on with hardware, and he still has deep ties to Apple, including a close friendship with Steve Jobs's widow.
By keeping the spotlight on those more directly involved, Apple avoids drama around one of its most iconic figures while making its legal point clear.