Apple supplier warns RAM and flash shortages, prices could rise
If you're eyeing a new phone or laptop, brace yourself: an Apple supplier says RAM and flash memory shortages are set to last through at least 2030, and prices may climb under supply-demand pressure.
The reason? AI technology is booming, supplies are tight, and even big players like Apple can't dodge the impact.
With no quick fixes in sight, expect these costs to trickle down to what you pay for your next device.
TSMC reportedly plans 20% packaging hike
The whole semiconductor industry is feeling the squeeze from supply shortages and rising demand for AI processors (think NVIDIA chips).
TSMC, the company making advanced chip packaging technology, is reportedly preparing to raise prices on its key packaging technology by 20%.
They're trying to ramp up production, but long wait times for new equipment mean higher costs could stick around for a while.