This will be Apple's sixth store in India

Apple to open its 2nd store in Mumbai

By Akash Pandey 03:51 pm Jan 31, 202603:51 pm

What's the story

Apple is gearing up to launch its second store in Mumbai and sixth in India, as part of its expansion strategy. Tim Cook, the company's CEO, announced the news during an earnings call for fiscal Q1 2026. He said they were "thrilled" to have their best-ever results in retail during the quarter and are excited about opening another store in Mumbai soon.