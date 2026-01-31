Apple to open its 2nd store in Mumbai
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its second store in Mumbai and sixth in India, as part of its expansion strategy. Tim Cook, the company's CEO, announced the news during an earnings call for fiscal Q1 2026. He said they were "thrilled" to have their best-ever results in retail during the quarter and are excited about opening another store in Mumbai soon.
Location details
New store will be located at Oberoi Sky City Mall
The new Apple store will be located at Oberoi Sky City Mall in Borivali, a suburb of Mumbai. The company had signed a lease for the retail space in June last year, paying an annual rent of ₹2.08 crore (₹17.35 lakh per month). The 12,616 square feet space is on the ground floor of the mall and will be Apple's sixth store in India and second one in Mumbai.
Growth plan
Apple's retail expansion in India
Apple's retail expansion is part of a bigger strategy in India, where it began iPhone manufacturing in 2017 and has since started making newer models locally. The company already has five stores across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Noida. The latest addition was opened in Noida last December. The move comes as Apple shifts iPhone production from China to India to tap into the country's growing smartphone market amid US government tariff changes.