Apple to open Borivali store on February 26
Apple is set to open its sixth store in India—Apple Borivali—on February 26 at Sky City Mall, Borivali East.
This will be their second Mumbai location after BKC.
The launch kicks off at 1pm.
Store will offer hands-on product demos, 'Today at Apple' sessions
The store spans over 12,600 square feet, with space for storage and even parking for five cars.
Its look features peacock-inspired visuals (like the ones seen at recent Bengaluru and Pune launches), giving it some local flair.
You'll find hands-on product demos, help from Apple Specialists and Geniuses, plus free "Today at Apple" sessions designed to help people learn, create, and get more out of their devices.
Apple's expansion in India
This opening is part of Apple's push to grow in India after seeing record sales here.
After launching its fifth Indian store recently, the new Borivali spot aims to serve northern Mumbai's busy suburbs—and shows that Apple sees big potential in the city's tech-loving crowd.