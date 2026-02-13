Apple to open Borivali store on February 26

Store will offer hands-on product demos, 'Today at Apple' sessions

The store spans over 12,600 square feet, with space for storage and even parking for five cars.

Its look features peacock-inspired visuals (like the ones seen at recent Bengaluru and Pune launches), giving it some local flair.

You'll find hands-on product demos, help from Apple Specialists and Geniuses, plus free "Today at Apple" sessions designed to help people learn, create, and get more out of their devices.