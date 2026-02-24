Apple to start Mac mini assembly in Houston

Apple's bigger US manufacturing push

This isn't just about new Macs—Apple's aiming to make more products in the US and rely less on overseas factories.

The Houston site will handle American orders, while global ones stay in Asia.

Plus, Apple's putting money into iPhone glass production with Corning and opening a training center in Houston too.

It's all part of a bigger push to boost local jobs and tech skills—something younger folks looking at future careers might want to keep an eye on.