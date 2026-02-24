Apple to start Mac mini assembly in Houston
Apple is bringing Mac Mini assembly to Houston later this year (2026), as part of a massive $600 billion US investment plan.
The move will shift some production from Asia to Foxconn's north Houston facility, where parts of the site are being repurposed for Mac Mini production while other operations continue.
Apple's bigger US manufacturing push
This isn't just about new Macs—Apple's aiming to make more products in the US and rely less on overseas factories.
The Houston site will handle American orders, while global ones stay in Asia.
Plus, Apple's putting money into iPhone glass production with Corning and opening a training center in Houston too.
It's all part of a bigger push to boost local jobs and tech skills—something younger folks looking at future careers might want to keep an eye on.