Apple to start Mac mini production in Texas
Apple's moving some of its Mac mini production from Asia to Houston, Texas, with plans to start building the compact computers there later this year.
COO Sabih Khan told the Wall Street Journal they already make "thousands every week" and want to ramp up for US customers.
A massive warehouse in Houston will become new production lines
A massive 220,000-square-foot warehouse in Houston will become new production lines for the Mac mini—now powered by M4 chips.
Unlike the pricier, low-volume Mac Pro (also built in Texas), Apple says there's steadier demand for this smaller model.
Part of Apple's $600 billion US investment plan
This move is part of Apple's $600 billion US investment plan and reflects a bigger trend: tech giants are bringing some manufacturing back to America due to tariffs and global trade shifts.
While most Macs will still be made in Asia, expect changes in how—and where—your devices are built.