Apple to submit its Indian financials to competition watchdog

Apple has agreed to submit the financials of its Indian operations to the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The move comes as part of an investigation that found the tech giant had abused its market position. The decision brings this long-pending case closer to a possible penalty decision, according to a confidential CCI order seen by Reuters.

Market impact iPhone's market presence in India The case is Apple's biggest regulatory challenge in India, a key growth market where it has rapidly expanded iPhone production. The iPhone now holds 9% of India's smartphone market, up from about 2% five years ago, according to Counterpoint Research data. The CCI's investigation found in 2024 that Apple exploited its dominant position in the iPhone apps market.

Legal proceedings Apple has denied any wrongdoing Apple has denied any wrongdoing and said it would contest the findings. The company also refused to provide details of its finances. At a May 21 hearing, Apple's lawyer requested a "final extension" until June 25 to file its "India-specific financial information." The CCI granted this request, according to the order.

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Legal strategy Apple's challenge to antitrust penalty law Apple has long maintained that the case should be paused as it is separately challenging India's new antitrust penalty law. The law allows the CCI to penalize companies based on their global, not just Indian, turnover. Apple contends that the CCI had asked for global financial details, which could lead to a fine of up to $38 billion.

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