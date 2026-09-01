Apple veteran Phil Schiller steps down as App Store chief
What's the story
Phil Schiller, a long-serving Apple executive, is stepping down from his roles overseeing the App Store and product launches. The move comes as part of a broader succession plan at the tech giant. Tim Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will hand over the reins to John Ternus today. Cook will then transition to the role of executive chairman.
Career highlights
Schiller's legacy at Apple
Schiller, who was Apple's senior vice president of marketing until 2020, has been a key figure in the company's history.
He was instrumental in the launch of iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac models. Schiller also helped create the App Store with Steve Jobs.
Despite stepping down from his major responsibilities, he will continue to work at Apple under his title of 'Apple Fellow.'
Leadership transition
Transition in App Store management
The App Store will now be managed by Eddy Cue, who previously led the division until 2015. Under this new structure, Carson Oliver will manage day-to-day operations of the platform.
Schiller's decision-making authority included approving or rejecting controversial apps and dealing with software developers.
He also implemented new App Store policies and revenue share rates amid lawsuits and regulations.
Event management
Shift in event management leadership
After stepping down from his marketing role in 2020, Schiller continued to lead Apple's events team. This group is responsible for global functions such as product launches.
The responsibility of this team will now be handed over to Nola Weinstein, who has been Schiller's deputy since 2023.
She will report to Kristin Huguet Quayle, Apple's vice president of communications and public relations.