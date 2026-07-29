Apple's June-quarter growth strongest since 2021 as iPhone pricing holds
Apple is on track for its best June-quarter sales growth since 2021, mostly because it kept iPhone prices steady while other tech gadgets got pricier.
Even with rising costs and chip shortages pushing up iPad and MacBook prices, Apple held the line on iPhones, helping boost shipments by 3% and grabbing nearly a fifth of the market.
Apple regains most valuable company status
By skipping splashy AI spending and focusing on what works (like not raising iPhone prices), Apple has reclaimed its spot as the world's most valuable company, edging past NVIDIA.
Its stock shot up almost 25% this year, briefly topping $5 trillion in value.
With third-quarter revenue expected to jump over 15%, analysts think Apple's strong product demand will help it handle future price hikes without hurting profits.