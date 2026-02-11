Apptronik raises $520 million to build robots for factories

Apptronik makes Apollo, a humanoid robot designed to handle tough jobs in factories and warehouses—think moving, sorting, or unloading stuff. The company runs on a Robotics-as-a-Service model (so you get hardware plus updates and support), works with Google DeepMind on AI projects, and counts brands like Mercedes-Benz as customers.

The funding will help Apptronik accelerate its growth

Apptronik has more than 300 employees and has worked on or developed 15 robotic systems.

With this fresh funding, they're aiming to level up their tech even more and help shape the future of manufacturing with smarter robots.