AppX buys DoubtBuddy to transform education landscape
AppX, a major Indian edtech platform, just picked up DoubtBuddy—an AI tool that helps students get quick answers to their study questions.
The goal? Make exam prep easier for those tackling NEET, JEE, and government job tests.
How the app works
With DoubtBuddy's tech now part of AppX, students can snap a photo or type out their doubts and get instant answers.
AppX CEO Sameer Sadana says combining DoubtBuddy's AI with their 10,000+ teachers will make learning more personal and effective.
Over 1,000 teachers have already started using these tools—and students are finishing more courses and feeling happier.
Bansal to lead AI initiatives at AppX
DoubtBuddy's founder Nishkarsh Bansal is now leading AI initiatives at AppX.
Under his guidance, the company plans to roll out even smarter features that personalize learning and help teachers connect better with students—all aiming to make studying less stressful across India.