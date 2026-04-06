April 2026 new wage code may cut take-home, boost savings

EPF contributions and gratuity payouts rise

With more of your salary counted as Basic Pay, both you and your employer will contribute more to your Employee Provident Fund (EPF).

For example, if you earn ₹1 lakh a month, EPF deductions could jump from ₹3,600 to ₹6,000.

Gratuity payouts will also get a boost since they're calculated on a higher wage base, so while you'll take home a bit less now, you'll be building up stronger retirement savings for later.