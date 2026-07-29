APSEZ seeks about 63.9% stake in Associated British Ports group
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's top private port operator, is looking to buy a major about 63.9% stake in Associated British Ports (ABP), the biggest port group in the UK
ABP runs 21 ports across England, Scotland, and Wales, including Immingham, which handles more cargo than any other UK port.
The shares up for grabs are currently held by two Canadian pension funds.
ABP key to UK seaborne trade
ABP is not just big: it manages one-quarter of all UK seaborne trade and is key to offshore wind energy projects. Last year alone, ABP pulled in £819.8 million in revenue.
For APSEZ, grabbing ABP fits their bold plan to become the world's largest transport utility by 2031.
They are already running 15 ports in India plus four overseas, with plans to invest heavily over the next five years to boost capacity even further, so this move could seriously level up their global game.