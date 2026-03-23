Aramco CEO skips CERAWeek due to Iran conflict's impact
Business
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has decided not to attend the big CERAWeek energy conference in Houston because of the ongoing conflict in Iran.
The situation is pretty serious: more than 2,000 people have lost their lives and key Gulf oil operations are facing disruptions.
With tensions running high, Aramco is now redirecting its oil shipments to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.
Iran conflict's global energy implications
The Iran conflict isn't just local; it's shaking up global energy security.
Recent drone strikes have targeted important sites like the SAMREF refinery and threatened major oil routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Nasser's absence at CERAWeek really highlights how these events are making waves across the industry and raising fresh concerns for everyone involved.