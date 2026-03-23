Aramco CEO skips CERAWeek due to Iran conflict's impact Business Mar 23, 2026

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has decided not to attend the big CERAWeek energy conference in Houston because of the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The situation is pretty serious: more than 2,000 people have lost their lives and key Gulf oil operations are facing disruptions.

With tensions running high, Aramco is now redirecting its oil shipments to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.