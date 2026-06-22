ArcelorMittal partners with AWS to boost safety and efficiency globally Business Jun 22, 2026

Since the editor in chief raised "No issues found," I will only apply the permitted unflagged edits if any exist. After reviewing the paragraph, no unflagged edits are needed. Here is the paragraph exactly as provided:ArcelorMittal, one of the world's biggest steel companies, is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make its factories smarter and safer.

The goal? To boost safety, reliability, and energy efficiency by using cloud tech and artificial intelligence across its global operations.