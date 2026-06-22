ArcelorMittal partners with AWS to boost safety and efficiency globally
Since the editor in chief raised "No issues found," I will only apply the permitted unflagged edits if any exist. After reviewing the paragraph, no unflagged edits are needed. Here is the paragraph exactly as provided:ArcelorMittal, one of the world's biggest steel companies, is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make its factories smarter and safer.
The goal? To boost safety, reliability, and energy efficiency by using cloud tech and artificial intelligence across its global operations.
ArcelorMittal to adopt AI tools
This partnership means ArcelorMittal will start using AI tools like predictive maintenance and digital twins, basically virtual models of its machines, to keep things running smoothly.
AWS is also rolling out a global training program so ArcelorMittal's employees can get comfortable with these new technologies.
As Group CIO & CISO Nik Puri put it, "This is how we industrialize AI at scale across the steelmaking value chain."