Arcil launches ₹733cr IPO Sept 9 with investors selling stake
Arcil (Asset Reconstruction Company (India)) is heading for its first-ever IPO, launching a ₹733-crore IPO.
The offer opens on September 9 and closes on September 11, 2026, with shares priced at ₹132-139 each.
Existing big investors (Avenue India Resurgence and SBI) are selling part of their stake, which will drop from 89.68% to 78.67% following the OFS.
Arcil expands into CaaS and microfinance
Arcil wants to be India's first listed asset reconstruction company and is branching out beyond stressed assets into Collection-as-a-Service (CaaS) and microfinance.
As of end-March 2026, it managed ₹20,150 crore in assets and had a solid capital adequacy ratio of 65%.
Its retail and SME business has grown nearly four times over the past five years, now accounting for almost 32% of its business.
Tech upgrades are also in the works to make collections smoother for its 3.5 million borrowers.