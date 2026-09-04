Arcil launches ₹733cr IPO Sept 9 with investors selling stake

Arcil wants to be India's first listed asset reconstruction company and is branching out beyond stressed assets into Collection-as-a-Service (CaaS) and microfinance.

As of end-March 2026, it managed ₹20,150 crore in assets and had a solid capital adequacy ratio of 65%.

Its retail and SME business has grown nearly four times over the past five years, now accounting for almost 32% of its business.

Tech upgrades are also in the works to make collections smoother for its 3.5 million borrowers.