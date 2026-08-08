Ardee Industries IPO oversubscribed 138.83 times with 41.18L applications
Business
Ardee Industries's IPO just closed and it was a hit: oversubscribed 138.83 times!
That's 41.18 lakh applications for a ₹425.87 crore issue, making it one of the hottest IPOs this year.
The subscription window wrapped up on Friday, August 7, 2026.
Ardee Industries nets 127.73cr anchor funds
This puts Ardee right behind some big names like Bharat Coking Coal and SBI Funds Management, whose IPOs were even larger.
Before the public rush, Ardee raised ₹127.73 crore from anchor investors like Bank of India Small Cap Fund and Bengal Finance & Investment.
Most of the fresh funds will go into working capital and paying off some debt, a solid move for their next phase.