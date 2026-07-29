Ardee Industries IPO priced ₹50-₹53 public can apply Aug 5-7
Business
Ardee Industries is launching its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹50 and ₹53 each (face value ₹2).
The public can apply from August 5 to August 7, while anchor investors get a head start on August 4.
Ardee Industries IPO QIB<=50% NII>=15% retail>=35%
Shares are split up for different kinds of investors, up to 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail investors.
If you will be interested, you will need to buy at least one lot of 281 shares.