Areion Assets Management launches Areion Growth Fund in GIFT City Business Jun 25, 2026

Areion Assets Management just rolled out the Areion Growth Fund in GIFT City, aiming to raise $60 million.

This new fund is all about investing in India's distressed assets (think companies or properties facing financial trouble) and tapping into opportunities created by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

It's set up under fresh IFSCA regulations and hopes to make special situations investing more accessible.