Areion Assets Management launches Areion Growth Fund in GIFT City
Areion Assets Management just rolled out the Areion Growth Fund in GIFT City, aiming to raise $60 million.
This new fund is all about investing in India's distressed assets (think companies or properties facing financial trouble) and tapping into opportunities created by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
It's set up under fresh IFSCA regulations and hopes to make special situations investing more accessible.
Five year fund with 2-year extension
Operating from GIFT City, which offers some handy tax perks, the fund runs for five years with a possible two-year extension.
It's targeting sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitality, finance, and real estate.
Areion has already invested approximately ₹3,000 crore in similar assets since 2019.
Founder Manish Lalwani says making this market more institutional means investors can now get involved more easily, a big step for India's alternative investment scene.