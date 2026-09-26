Arete 22 Ltd files ₹440 cr IPO for working capital
Business
Arete 22 Ltd. known for making aluminum wheels for bikes and scooters, just filed to go public with a ₹440 crore IPO.
The company wants to use this fresh cash mainly to boost its day-to-day funds and pay off some debts, classic moves for a business looking to grow.
Arete 22 details IPO proceeds split
Out of the total, ₹150 crore will go toward working capital and ₹120 crore will help clear loans. Another chunk, ₹34.82 crore, is set aside for new machinery to ramp up production.
Founded in 2021, Arete 22 has grown fast: revenue jumped from ₹112.46 crore in FY24 to nearly ₹537.95 crore in FY26, while profits soared too.
Unistone Capital is handling the IPO process, with Bigshare Services as registrar.