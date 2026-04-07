Aria Networks raises $125 million to support NVIDIA and Google chips
Business
Aria Networks, a fresh face in AI networking since 2025, just raised $125 million in its first funding round.
Its big idea? Building flexible infrastructure that lets companies mix and match top AI chips from NVIDIA and Google, so upgrades don't mean ripping everything out.
Major investors back Aria deployments
Major investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners, and Eclipse Ventures are betting on Aria's vision for smarter, more cost-effective data centers.
The company is already rolling out its AI-native network and has customer orders in hand and is actively deploying.
Plus, with new board members Gavin Baker (Atreides) and Stefan Dyckerhoff (Sutter Hill) joining the founders, Aria is gearing up for some bold moves ahead.