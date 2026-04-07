Aria Networks raises $125 million to support NVIDIA and Google chips

Major investors back Aria deployments

Major investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners, and Eclipse Ventures are betting on Aria's vision for smarter, more cost-effective data centers.

The company is already rolling out its AI-native network and has customer orders in hand and is actively deploying.

Plus, with new board members Gavin Baker (Atreides) and Stefan Dyckerhoff (Sutter Hill) joining the founders, Aria is gearing up for some bold moves ahead.