Arianna Rodriguez sues In-N-Out alleging religious discrimination and wrongful firing
Business
Arianna Rodriguez, who worked at In-N-Out in Long Beach, is suing the chain, saying she was fired for asking Sundays off to go to church.
She filed a civil complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming the company discriminated against her religion and wrongfully let her go.
Rodriguez alleges write-up suspension and firing
Rodriguez says things changed when a new manager stopped honoring her Sunday church request in late 2025.
She claims this led to a write-up, suspension, and eventually being fired after an internal investigation.
The lawsuit also mentions unpaid final wages and other labor issues.
While In-N-Out is known for its Christian values (even printing Bible verses on packaging), raising questions about how workplaces handle religious rights versus their own beliefs.