Aritas Vinyl IPO kicks off: What you need to know

Key details for investors

The company is offering both new shares and some from existing shareholders, with most of the funds going toward working capital and a solar project.

If you're thinking about investing, the minimum bid is 6,000 shares—which means you'd need at least ₹2.82 lakh at the top price.

Aritas Vinyl makes artificial leather for cars and exports to places like the UAE and USA; in FY25, it made a profit of ₹4.1 crore on ₹98 crore in revenue.