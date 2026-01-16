Aritas Vinyl IPO kicks off: What you need to know
Business
Aritas Vinyl's IPO opened today, aiming to raise ₹38 crore with shares priced between ₹40 and ₹47.
The gray market isn't buzzing (GMP is 0%), and you have until January 20 to apply.
Shares are set to list on the BSE SME platform on January 23.
Key details for investors
The company is offering both new shares and some from existing shareholders, with most of the funds going toward working capital and a solar project.
If you're thinking about investing, the minimum bid is 6,000 shares—which means you'd need at least ₹2.82 lakh at the top price.
Aritas Vinyl makes artificial leather for cars and exports to places like the UAE and USA; in FY25, it made a profit of ₹4.1 crore on ₹98 crore in revenue.