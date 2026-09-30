Arivihan raises $10 million from Prosus and Accel for AI-based tutoring
Business
Arivihan just raised $10 million in fresh funding, with Prosus and Accel leading the way.
The edtech startup plans to use this money to make its AI-based tutoring even better for students prepping for state board and competitive exams.
Indore-based Arivihan valued at ₹570cr
Co-founder Ritesh Singh Chandel, chief executive, shared that they are expanding its CBSE offering and deepening its presence in medical entrance preparation, and are aiming to cover almost all state boards by year-end.
After this funding round, Arivihan is now valued at around ₹570 crore, a big step up for the Indore-based team working to shake up online education.