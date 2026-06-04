Arm Holdings adds $218 billion ADRs exceed 175x next-year earnings
Arm Holdings, the Cambridge chip designer, just added $218 billion to its market value, making its stock one of the most expensive out there.
Investor excitement is off the charts, with Arm's ADRs now trading at more than 175 times projected earnings for the next year (up from 51 times earlier in 2026).
That's a huge leap and shows people are betting big on Arm's future.
Arm Holdings stock 68x projected revenue
Arm's stock is valued at 68 times projected revenue — higher than any company in the S&P 500.
Since early 2026, its ADRs have soared by 277%, fueled by buzz around Arm making its own chips and outperforming major tech indexes.
Even after bouncing back from an FTC antitrust probe last month, some investors are worried about how pricey the stock has become, putting it in league with giants like Tesla and Live Nation.