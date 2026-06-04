Arm Holdings adds $218 billion ADRs exceed 175x next-year earnings

Arm Holdings stock 68x projected revenue

Arm's stock is valued at 68 times projected revenue — higher than any company in the S&P 500.

Since early 2026, its ADRs have soared by 277%, fueled by buzz around Arm making its own chips and outperforming major tech indexes.

Even after bouncing back from an FTC antitrust probe last month, some investors are worried about how pricey the stock has become, putting it in league with giants like Tesla and Live Nation.