Arm Holdings beats Q2 revenue forecasts as AI demand rises
Business
Arm Holdings just posted some strong numbers for the second quarter: $1.44 billion in revenue, beating Wall Street's $1.38 billion prediction.
The jump comes from more companies using Arm's chip designs in AI and data center tech.
Profits also edged past forecasts at 52 cents a share.
Arm licensing revenue jumps to $773 million
Demand for Arm's energy-efficient architecture sent licensing revenue soaring to $773 million, well above estimates. Royalty income grew too, but didn't quite hit targets.
Looking ahead, Arm expects next quarter's revenue to slightly top analyst guesses at $1.54 billion.
On the flip side, a legal fight with Qualcomm over licensing continues to hang over the company, even as shares dipped 2% after hours despite the upbeat results.