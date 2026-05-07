Arm Holdings forecasts $1.26B Q1 revenue and shares fall 5.5%

Arm Holdings misses royalty estimate $671 million

Last quarter, Arm pulled in $1.49 billion, beating estimates, but royalty income didn't quite hit the mark at $671 million (analysts wanted $697.1 million).

CEO Rene Haas pointed out that AI growth in data centers is driving royalties up, but supply chain issues mean they've secured enough capacity to fulfill $1 billion of demand for the AGI CPU, and the second $1 billion in orders has not yet been secured.

Even with these hiccups, Arm's stock has soared over 91% this year, though industry-wide memory chip shortages are still making life tricky for device makers and royalty collections alike.