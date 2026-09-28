Armani may have more than one buyer for 15% stake

Marsocci, who took over as CEO last October, has committed to sticking to the timeline set by his predecessor.

He said any transaction would depend on agreeing on "price and details."

The Financial Times reported that Armani was planning meetings with LVMH, L'Oreal, and EssilorLuxottica in the coming weeks for a possible minority stake sale.

One informal option discussed was having all three groups share a 15% holding.