Armatrix raises $2.1 million to build AI-powered snake-like robotic arms

Arm at proving their robots can work in real-world scenarios

These AI-powered robot arms are designed to squeeze into tight, dangerous spots—think storage tanks or ship hulls—where humans can't easily go.

Armatrix is aiming their tech at industries like shipbuilding, oil and gas, and nuclear energy, where safety matters most.

CEO Vishrant Dave says their current contracts will help prove the robots are ready for real-world action as they scale up from a three-meter prototype to a five-meter version.