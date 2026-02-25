Armatrix raises $2.1 million to build AI-powered snake-like robotic arms
Business
Bengaluru startup Armatrix just scored $2.1 million in funding to work on its snake-inspired robotic arms, with pi Ventures and others backing the project.
Founded in 2024 by three IIT Kanpur grads, the team plans to use the money for building out their tech and hiring more talent.
Arm at proving their robots can work in real-world scenarios
These AI-powered robot arms are designed to squeeze into tight, dangerous spots—think storage tanks or ship hulls—where humans can't easily go.
Armatrix is aiming their tech at industries like shipbuilding, oil and gas, and nuclear energy, where safety matters most.
CEO Vishrant Dave says their current contracts will help prove the robots are ready for real-world action as they scale up from a three-meter prototype to a five-meter version.