Arm's AI chips could dominate data centers, leaving smartphones behind

Arm's new v9 architecture is almost twice as profitable as its old version, helping royalties hit record highs. Their Compute Subsystems make it easier and faster for companies to build custom chips—over a billion Neoverse cores are already out there, tripling revenue per chip.

Arm's AI focus could boost revenue significantly

Big names like Amazon (Graviton4), Google (Axion), and NVIDIA are already building their AI CPUs on Arm's designs.

Even though mobile still brings in steady cash, analysts expect Arm's AI focus to boost revenue by over 20%, with some predicting the stock could hit $173 in the coming years.

For anyone following where future tech is headed, Arm's rise is tough to ignore.