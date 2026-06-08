Arnifi launches AI platform simplifying business banking and payments

Arnifi has helped over 1,100 businesses

You can compare account types, fees, timelines, and paperwork across both traditional and digital banks in places like the UAE, Singapore, and the Cayman Islands.

Arnifi has already helped over 1,100 businesses worldwide. If you're quick, the first 500 sign-ups get free help opening their accounts.

CEO Manu Midha says this platform tackles one of the toughest challenges for new businesses: "Built in partnership with leading banks and financial institutions, the platform is designed to offer a seamless experience while strengthening Arnifi's global business setup and compliance services,"