Arnifi launches AI platform simplifying business banking and payments
Arnifi just rolled out an AI-powered platform that makes setting up business banking and payments way less complicated.
Built with help from big names like Mashreq Bank and RBC Royal Bank, it brings multiple banks and payment gateways together in one easy interface, so entrepreneurs can skip the usual headaches when opening accounts after starting their company.
Arnifi has helped over 1,100 businesses
You can compare account types, fees, timelines, and paperwork across both traditional and digital banks in places like the UAE, Singapore, and the Cayman Islands.
Arnifi has already helped over 1,100 businesses worldwide. If you're quick, the first 500 sign-ups get free help opening their accounts.
CEO Manu Midha says this platform tackles one of the toughest challenges for new businesses: "Built in partnership with leading banks and financial institutions, the platform is designed to offer a seamless experience while strengthening Arnifi's global business setup and compliance services,"