Shocker! Around ₹35cr missing from PNB accounts in Greater Noida
What's the story
Around ₹35 crore has allegedly gone missing from savings accounts and fixed deposits at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida's Aichhar area. Several customers have claimed that they neither authorized the transactions nor received any alerts about their money being transferred. The allegations have sparked a police investigation and led to the suspension of several bank employees, including the branch manager.
Customer concerns
Customers in shock, demand answers
The alleged disappearance of funds has left customers in shock, with many demanding answers from the bank.
One such customer, Haneef Khan, who had ₹39 lakh in his savings account, said he didn't receive any message or sign any document authorizing the transfer of funds.
Another victim was Vijendra Singh, a farmer whose account balance plummeted from ₹87-88 lakh to just ₹1 lakh, after compensation received from authorities for land acquisition was transferred without his consent.
Compensation concerns
Entire life savings gone for tea vendor
The missing funds have particularly affected those who received compensation for acquired land.
One such case is that of Santosh, a 60-year-old tea and samosa vendor from Bironda village.
Her account received ₹1.29 crore as compensation for land acquired for the Jewar Airport project but was found to be missing ₹1.18 crore when her family discovered the issue.
The money represented her entire savings and led them to seek answers from bank officials.
Fraud claims
Unauthorized transactions and fraudulent withdrawals
The allegations involve unauthorized transactions and fraudulent withdrawals from both savings accounts and fixed deposits.
Customers have reported drastic reductions in their account balances, with some even claiming that money they expected to be there was missing.
The exact route taken by the money remains unclear but has raised questions about how these disputed transactions were carried out without bank alerts.
Bank response
PNB suspends employees, FIR registered
In light of the complaints, PNB has suspended several employees, including the branch manager.
The bank's management has assured authorities that it will address account holders' complaints.
However, the exact amount involved and number of affected accounts will only be determined after an investigation by police.
An FIR has been registered under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to criminal breach of trust.