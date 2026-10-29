Shocker! Around ₹35cr missing from PNB accounts in Greater Noida

The alleged disappearance of funds has left customers in shock, with many demanding answers from the bank.

One such customer, Haneef Khan, who had ₹39 lakh in his savings account, said he didn't receive any message or sign any document authorizing the transfer of funds.

Another victim was Vijendra Singh, a farmer whose account balance plummeted from ₹87-88 lakh to just ₹1 lakh, after compensation received from authorities for land acquisition was transferred without his consent.