ARTPARK startup AlgoFET raises ₹15Cr to upgrade drone ground infrastructure
Business
AlgoFET, a startup from ARTPARK, just raised ₹15 crore, led by Piper Serica, to level up its technology for drone ground infrastructure.
The money will help it upgrade its systems, ramp up manufacturing, and reach more defense and enterprise customers, both in India and abroad.
AlgoFET cites 2,000 units deployed
While India has invested big in drones, AlgoFET points out that the missing piece is solid ground support to keep those drones running smoothly.
With over 2,000 units already deployed and a robust order pipeline, they're aiming to make uninterrupted drone operations the new normal.