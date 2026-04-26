Arundhati Bhattacharya says AI demands rapid reskilling at ET Awards

Bhattacharya cites Hyderabad growth to 16,000

Bhattacharya described the pace of change as "almost like being on a rocket, changing every day," highlighting how quick learning has helped places like Salesforce's Hyderabad center grow from 2,000 to over 16,000 employees in 10 years.

Even though automation can sound scary, she reassured that new roles needing human judgment will keep popping up: staying prepared is what will keep India relevant worldwide.