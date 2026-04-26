Arundhati Bhattacharya says AI demands rapid reskilling at ET Awards
AI is rapidly transforming India's IT scene, and that means everyone needs to keep learning new skills, fast.
At the ET Awards, Salesforce India and South Asia CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya pointed out that while AI might replace some jobs, it's also opening up fresh opportunities.
She called India's young, adaptable workforce a major advantage for staying ahead in global tech.
Bhattacharya cites Hyderabad growth to 16,000
Bhattacharya described the pace of change as "almost like being on a rocket, changing every day," highlighting how quick learning has helped places like Salesforce's Hyderabad center grow from 2,000 to over 16,000 employees in 10 years.
Even though automation can sound scary, she reassured that new roles needing human judgment will keep popping up: staying prepared is what will keep India relevant worldwide.