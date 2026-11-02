Arvind Fashions posts 29% profit rise to ₹48.5cr July-September 2026
Business
Arvind Fashions, the company behind US Polo Assn. and Tommy Hilfiger in India, just reported a 29% jump in profit for July-September 2026, hitting ₹48.5 crore.
This growth comes from strong sales and better margins as more shoppers picked up their favorite brands both in stores and online.
Arvind Fashions revenue rises to ₹1,559cr
Revenue climbed 10% to ₹1,559 crore this quarter, with retail channel sales rising 15% and online direct-to-consumer sales up a huge 28%.
Arvind Fashions added 24 new stores (now at 1,044 total) and is aiming for even more, about 150 new locations during FY27 (the financial year ending March 31, 2027), mostly through franchise partners.
The company is targeting another year of double-digit revenue growth by focusing on expanding its reach and product range.