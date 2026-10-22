Arya.ag enters Himachal apple market using smart tech and logistics
Arya.ag is stepping into Himachal Pradesh's apple market, aiming to make the whole process, from grading to storage and sales, a lot smoother.
By using smart tech and better logistics, they want to help local apples reach more organized markets in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, especially in key growing areas like Kinnaur and Narkanda.
Arya.ag appoints Nitin Kumar Lal Srivastava
Arya.ag is teaming up with growers and local partners, bringing AI-enabled grading scanners close to the orchards so only the best apples move forward.
They are also offering financing options that help farmers get paid quicker and give traders credit for stored apples.
With this year's apple harvest expected to be nearly 40% below 2025 due to poor snowfall and inadequate winter chilling, these upgrades could really make a difference.
Plus, seasoned professional Nitin Kumar Lal Srivastava is now leading the perishable fresh fruits business.