Asha Sharma says Xbox is not for sale, Microsoft confirms
Business
Xbox fans can relax: Microsoft isn't selling its gaming division.
CEO Asha Sharma made it clear in a recent < em>New York Times interview, saying "Xbox is not for sale ," she told The New York Times.
even after layoffs and rumors about big changes.
Asha Sharma eyes FY2027 growth
Sharma is betting on the right partnerships to give Xbox a boost, with support from Microsoft boss Satya Nadella and plans to return to growth by the end of fiscal year 2027.
While the company has faced tough times, like studio closures, layoffs, and consultations over a proposed closure for Ninja Theory and possible strategic options, including a sale or a spin-off, for Arkane, Sharma remains optimistic about keeping Xbox strong within Microsoft.