Ashika Global Securities shares climb 2.84% as Indian markets recover
Ashika Global Securities's stock climbed 2.84% on Thursday, opening higher at ₹468.50 as Indian markets showed signs of recovery.
The boost came from falling oil prices and strong interest in Reliance shares, with Sensex and Nifty also ticking up in early trading.
Ashika Global Securities Q1 income ₹172.14cr
Just days ago, Ashika Global reported its best-ever Q1 results: total income shot up 44.45% year-over-year to ₹172.14 crore, and profit before tax jumped 47.44% to ₹129.73 crore thanks to better operations and business performance.
The company's board also approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore via a QIP, subject to approvals.
Chirag Jain backs diversification, operational discipline
CEO Chirag Jain says the company is doubling down on diversification and operational discipline while keeping governance strong.
He believes these strategies are key for steady growth.