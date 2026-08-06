Ashika Global Securities shares climb 2.84% as Indian markets recover

Just days ago, Ashika Global reported its best-ever Q1 results: total income shot up 44.45% year-over-year to ₹172.14 crore, and profit before tax jumped 47.44% to ₹129.73 crore thanks to better operations and business performance.

The company's board also approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore via a QIP, subject to approvals.