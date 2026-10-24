Ashish Kumar Chauhan warns AI-driven cyberattacks could threaten capital markets
At a recent event in Mumbai, NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan raised concerns about how AI-driven cyberattacks could threaten India's capital markets, referencing recent hacks in Japan and the US as wake-up calls.
To tackle this, he suggested creating a dedicated cybersecurity task force to build stronger defenses over the next 1 to 3 years.
Chauhan credits SEBI: markets 460L/cr
Chauhan also gave credit to SEBI for reforms that have made trading safer and smoother.
He highlighted that India's capital markets have hit ₹460 lakh crore in value, now bigger than the banking sector's credit base, and pointed out that recent launches like Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) and upcoming approvals for Corporate Bond Index Futures are making investing more accessible and diverse.