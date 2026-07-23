Ashneer Grover launches fund My Staff employer guaranteed loans
Business
Ashneer Grover (yes, the BharatPe co-founder) just launched Fund My Staff, a fintech platform where your boss can actually help you get a loan.
It's designed for employees who struggle with credit history, making it easier to access funds with your employer as guarantor.
The announcement dropped on LinkedIn this Thursday.
Employers approve loans, platform RBI compliant
On Fund My Staff, employers set up their teams, decide loan limits, and approve requests.
Once greenlit, money lands in the employee's account and repayments happen through simple monthly EMIs.
The platform follows RBI rules and partners with registered lenders, so things stay legitimate.
This is Grover's latest move after ZeroPe and CrickPe, showing he's still all in on making fintech more accessible for everyone at work.