Ashok Leyland posts Q4 profit rise to ₹1,381cr, revenue ₹14,980cr

Ashok Leyland records 220,437 vehicle sales

The company sold a record 220,437 commercial vehicles this year, up 13% from last year, with exports growing nearly 19%.

Shareholders got some good news too: total dividends for FY2026 now stand at ₹3.50 per share.

Subsidiaries Switch Mobility and Hinduja Leyland Finance had standout years; Switch's e-Bus sales soared by 238%, and Hinduja Leyland Finance saw profit jump by 20%.