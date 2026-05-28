Ashok Leyland posts Q4 profit rise to ₹1,381cr, revenue ₹14,980cr
Business
Ashok Leyland just wrapped up a strong fourth quarter, with net profit jumping 11% to ₹1,381 crore and revenue rising 16% to ₹14,980 crore.
For the full year, profits grew 8% to ₹3,566 crore and revenue climbed 14%, showing steady momentum.
Ashok Leyland records 220,437 vehicle sales
The company sold a record 220,437 commercial vehicles this year, up 13% from last year, with exports growing nearly 19%.
Shareholders got some good news too: total dividends for FY2026 now stand at ₹3.50 per share.
Subsidiaries Switch Mobility and Hinduja Leyland Finance had standout years; Switch's e-Bus sales soared by 238%, and Hinduja Leyland Finance saw profit jump by 20%.