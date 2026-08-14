Ashok Leyland posts slight Q1 profit rise amid rising costs
Ashok Leyland just posted a small bump in profits for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026: ₹667.77 crore, up from last year's ₹657.72 crore.
Revenue also climbed to ₹13,069.59 crore, but expenses went up too.
Still, the company managed to keep things steady despite rising costs.
Ashok Leyland records 48,763 unit sales
This quarter saw Ashok Leyland selling more commercial vehicles than ever, 48,763 units.
The board greenlit major investments: up to ₹325 crore for their UK arm Optare Plc and another up to ₹500 crore in equity shares of Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd through secondary purchase of shares.
Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja credited disciplined management and strong demand for these results.
Shenu Agarwal: Switch Mobility gains traction
Ashok Leyland's electric mobility subsidiary, Switch Mobility, continues to gain traction and expanding into international and defense markets to fuel future growth.
Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal pointed out how the team is tackling challenges by saving costs, optimizing prices, and managing inventory smartly, even as input costs rise.