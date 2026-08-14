Ashok Leyland posts strong Q1 FY27 revenue ₹10,750 cr

Ashok Leyland just posted a strong start to FY27, with its revenue hitting ₹10,750 crore, a 10% boost from last year. Net profit also edged up to ₹668 crore.

The company saw record sales and strengthened its cash position with net cash of ₹2,252 crore at the end of Q1 FY27, a positive swing of ₹1,432 crore on a year-on-year basis, but rising material costs took a bite out of EBITDA margin.