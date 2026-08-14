Ashok Leyland posts strong Q1 FY27 revenue ₹10,750 cr
Ashok Leyland just posted a strong start to FY27, with its revenue hitting ₹10,750 crore, a 10% boost from last year. Net profit also edged up to ₹668 crore.
The company saw record sales and strengthened its cash position with net cash of ₹2,252 crore at the end of Q1 FY27, a positive swing of ₹1,432 crore on a year-on-year basis, but rising material costs took a bite out of EBITDA margin.
Ashok Leyland hits record 48,763 sales
Sales hit a new high at 48,763 commercial vehicles this quarter.
Ashok Leyland announced investments of up to £25 million (approximately ₹325 crore) in Optare Plc. UK, subsidiary, and up to ₹500 crore in Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd, a step-down subsidiary, by way of secondary purchase of shares.
To tackle higher material costs, they're tweaking prices and focusing on efficiency.
The company feels upbeat about the future thanks to solid demand and government support like the Parivartan initiative.