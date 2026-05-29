Ashok Leyland Q4 FY2026 earnings rise 14% to ₹1,291 cr
Business
Ashok Leyland just wrapped up a solid Q4 FY2026, with profits climbing 14% year over year to ₹1,291 crore and revenue up 17% at ₹17,246 crore.
The company's commercial vehicle sales hit an all-time high, showing big demand for its trucks and busses.
Ashok Leyland FY2026 profit ₹3,471 cr
Looking at the full year, profit rose 12% to ₹3,471 crore while revenue jumped 16%.
Shareholders are getting a total dividend of ₹3.50 per share for the year.
On top of that, exports grew nearly 19%, and light commercial vehicle sales also set new records, proving Ashok Leyland is on a roll both in India and abroad.