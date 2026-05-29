Ashok Leyland Q4 FY2026 earnings rise 14% to ₹1,291 cr

Ashok Leyland FY2026 profit ₹3,471 cr

Looking at the full year, profit rose 12% to ₹3,471 crore while revenue jumped 16%.

Shareholders are getting a total dividend of ₹3.50 per share for the year.

On top of that, exports grew nearly 19%, and light commercial vehicle sales also set new records, proving Ashok Leyland is on a roll both in India and abroad.