Ashok Leyland slips 2% ahead of AGM on August 14

Even with the share price dip, Ashok Leyland has been delivering solid results—revenue jumped to ₹48,535 crore for FY25 and net profit climbed 25% to ₹3,351 crore. In May, they announced a hefty 425% interim dividend and a 1:1 bonus share issue, showing real commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Midcap mayhem drags down otherwise strong stock

Despite the strong numbers and generous dividends, cautious investor mood across the market—especially in midcaps—pulled the stock down.

It's a reminder that even well-performing companies can get caught up in bigger market trends.