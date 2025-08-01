M&B Engineering IPO: Retail investors bid 10x

GMP indicates strong debut ahead

The company got bids for more than three times the shares on offer, and there's already buzz about a possible 14% listing gain based on current gray market trends.

The money raised will go toward upgrading tech and paying off debt at their Sanand and Cheyyar plants.

With a strong order book of ₹840cr, analysts are calling this a "Subscribe for Long Term" pick thanks to solid fundamentals and export potential.