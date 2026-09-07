Ashutosh Fibre Shanti Inorganics Phychem Technologies list on SME platforms

Three SME (small and medium enterprises) IPOs Ashutosh Fibre, Shanti Inorganics, and Phychem Technologies are making their stock market debut today.

Ashutosh Fibre and Shanti Inorganics are launching on the NSE SME platform with strong investor buzz, showing gray market premiums (GMPs) of 61% and 65%.

Phychem Technologies is listing on the BSE SME platform but with a much lower GMP of just 2%, hinting at more modest excitement.