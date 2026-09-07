Ashutosh Fibre Shanti Inorganics Phychem Technologies list on SME platforms
Three SME (small and medium enterprises) IPOs Ashutosh Fibre, Shanti Inorganics, and Phychem Technologies are making their stock market debut today.
Ashutosh Fibre and Shanti Inorganics are launching on the NSE SME platform with strong investor buzz, showing gray market premiums (GMPs) of 61% and 65%.
Phychem Technologies is listing on the BSE SME platform but with a much lower GMP of just 2%, hinting at more modest excitement.
Ashutosh 56.35cr Shanti 47.24cr Phychem 14.58cr
Ashutosh Fibre raised ₹56.35 crore by issuing shares at ₹87-₹92 each, with its GMP suggesting a likely listing price near ₹148.
Shanti Inorganics collected ₹47.24 crore at ₹79-₹83 per share, aiming for an estimated listing around ₹137 thanks to its high GMP.
Meanwhile, Phychem Technologies's smaller IPO of ₹14.58 crore is expected to list close to ₹56, reflecting its low GMP and more cautious investor mood.